Transchem Group, part of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, introduces its new presoak technology in Turtle Wax Pro OneShot. OneShot is a presoak chemical developed to be three times more efficient than comparable products and therefore more cost effective, according to the company. Designed to use approximately 1 ounce worth of chemistry, a single 5-gallon container in in-bay automatic vehicle washes can clean up to 630 cars in touchless applications or 3,000 cars in tunnel washes. The alkaline presoak is also capable of acting as a standalone product and is safe for use in all cleaning environments. A selection of signage and marketing materials are available to interested vehicle wash operators.