Turtle Wax Pro OneShot

A single five-gallon container in in-bay automatic vehicle washes can clean up to 630 cars in touchless applications or 3,000 cars in tunnel washes.
Turtle Wax Pro OneShot
Transchem Group, part of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, introduces its new presoak technology in Turtle Wax Pro OneShot. OneShot is a presoak chemical developed to be three times more efficient than comparable products and therefore more cost effective, according to the company. Designed to use approximately 1 ounce worth of chemistry, a single 5-gallon container in in-bay automatic vehicle washes can clean up to 630 cars in touchless applications or 3,000 cars in tunnel washes. The alkaline presoak is also capable of acting as a standalone product and is safe for use in all cleaning environments. A selection of signage and marketing materials are available to interested vehicle wash operators. 

