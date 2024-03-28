Twice Daily Awards a Trip of a Lifetime

"I don't stop at any other convenience stores; I know all of the Twice Daily locations in my usual route," said Trainer. "When I got the call, I didn't even think this was real. Now I get the chance to go on a second honeymoon with my wife. Long live Twice Daily!"

The Made to Order offerings include subs, sandwiches, breakfast items, snacks and, recently added, wraps. All offerings are customizable options.

"We are overjoyed to present Brandon with this check to experience the breathtaking beauty and rich history of Italy," said Eric Rush, director of marketing at Tri Star Energy, parent company of Twice Daily. "This launch of Made to Order provides the highest quality experience for our guests, and we hope it continues to grow as a go-to option for them to enjoy."

Founded in 2000, Tri Star Energy owns and operates the Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience banners, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states.

Tri Star Energy is in the process of a three-year plan to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. In addition to its current hot meals and fresh deli offerings, each newly converted store will open with the Made to Order program.