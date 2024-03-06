Twice Daily Brings Made-to-Order Wraps to Its Menu

Made to Order is a convenient and easy-to-use way for guests to personalize their food, according to the convenience retailer. They can enter their order at the in-store kiosk with the ability to customize their preferences. Once the order is placed, guests will receive a printed ticket as the store team works to prepare it freshly made.

Along with an upgraded in-store food experience, the mobile ordering feature of the Twice Daily app was updated to include these same, customizable options. Additionally, according to the retailer, with the recently improved Twice Daily Rewards app, tracking and managing guests' rewards progress and ordering ahead is effortless.

Twice Daily initially launched Made to Order at the start of 2023 with test locations in middle Tennessee. The response from guests has proven successful, with store regulars quickly integrating the Made to Order process into their daily routine, the company said.

Founded in 2000, Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates the Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience banners, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states.

Tri Star Energy is in the process of a three-year plan to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. In addition to its current hot meals and fresh deli offerings, each newly converted store will open with the Made to Order program.