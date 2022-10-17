Mars Inc. is expanding its TWIX lineup with a new flavor innovation. TWIX Cookie Dough combines the classic TWIX cookie bar with a creamy cookie dough flavored layer, sprinkled with chocolate cookie bits, and all coated with rich milk chocolate. According to the maker, the new variety is the perfect mashup of two fan favorites — the classic TWIX bar and the nostalgic flavors of cookie dough. TWIX Cookie Dough will be available nationwide in December in a single size (1.36 ounces per bar), a share size (2.72 ounces per bar) and a mini stand-up pouch (9.7 ounces per pouch).