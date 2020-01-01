Mars unveils its newest ice cream innovation, the Twix Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bar. Inspired by the chocolate candy bar, this frozen treat is packed with creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with chocolate cookie pieces, and topped with crunchy chocolate cookies. The new ice cream bar is available nationwide in singles (2.9 ounces) and multipack boxes (11.58 ounces). Mars will spend the summer scouring social media to find and gift Twix Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bars to fans in need of a smile. The brand encourages fans to post on social media using #TwixIceCream for consideration.