TXB Enters Price Optimization Partnership

By centralizing its data streams, TXB will be able to push strategic price changes in response to market fluctuations, improving margins and volumes in its overall retail fuel and in-store performance, according to the company. The systems integrations will also enable the TXB team to apply their knowledge of the local fuel pricing market to automate price changes in their POS systems, pumps and signs.

"We are excited about … using PriceEasy for comprehensive decision-making between fuel and the c-stores," said Kevin Smartt, TXB CEO. "At TXB, we live by the words 'Leave 'Em Better'. We know we provide added value with increased conversions from the pump to inside the store, where customers can enjoy our award-winning food and drink options, including our growing private label goods."

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize their Texas roots. With more than 50 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items to its customer base, including restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site, cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private label products.

The company was twice named Convenience Store News’ Prepared Food Innovator of the Year in 2020 and 2022, and Smartt was named as Convenience Store News' Retailer Executive of the Year in 2021.