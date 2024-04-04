TXB Introduces New Limited-Time Menu Items

The springtime meals are:

The Al Pastor Quesadilla , available for $6.49 and consisting of pulled pork and pineapple wrapped in a fresh-made, grilled tortilla.

The Wafflewich Deluxe , available for $5.29 or $7.49 in a combo. The waffle breakfast sandwich is filled with sausage, eggs and cheddar cheese with a combo deal that includes a hashbrown and drink of choice.

Chicken & Waffles , available for $4.99. Inspired by the traditional favorite, the waffles and chicken come in portable box with a side of honey.

"We're excited to pair our juicy signature chicken with a light and indulgent artisan liège waffle,” said Anna Felz, marketing and brand manager at TXB. “We're so excited for our guests to try these delicious, fun offerings during the spring season. With the weather warming up, these are perfect outdoor brunch treats to enjoy with friends or a quick pick-me-up on the road."

The on-the-go meals are intended to directly compete with restaurant-quality menu items as part of the brand's larger initiative to live up to its "Leave 'Em Better" motto, including sourcing local ingredients from around Texas, according to the retailer.

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores, food markets and quick food operations that emphasize the company's Texas roots and values With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items and prepares its fresh-made, non-GMO food offerings on-site.

The company was twice named Convenience Store News' Prepared Food Innovator of the Year in 2020 and 2022, and its CEO, Kevin Smartt, was named Convenience Store News' Retailer Executive of the Year in 2021.