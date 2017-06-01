Press enter to search
Tyson Chicken To-Go Packaging

Four new fully cooked items are being offered in the new packaging.
The new Tyson Chicken To-Go packaging prominently features the Tyson brand to help retailers merchandise hot foods in the store. Four new fully cooked (FC) items are being offered in the Tyson Chicken To-Go packaging. The 4-ounce FC Premium Homestyle Breaded Breast Filets and 4-ounce FC Premium Hot & Spicy Breaded Breast Filets include Tyson branded foil bags, while the FC Premium Homestyle Breaded Boneless Wings and FC Premium Homestyle Breaded Tenderloins include Tyson branded snack boxes.

