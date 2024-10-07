Tyson Foodservice Chicken Offerings

 Skip to main content

The company introduces several hot food options that are intended to reduce cooking time.
Tyson Foodservice Hot Honey Chicken on a waffle
Building on the legacy of its popular Honey Stung Bone-In Chicken products, Tyson Foodservice introduces boneless tenderloins in two new flavor profiles: Original Honey and Hot Honey. Made with real honey, crispy breading and whole muscle chicken, the new offerings allow operators to serve customers without creating a sticky mess in the kitchen or on the plate. The company is also offering the new Fully Cooked Chicken Breakfast Sausage under its Jimmy Dean brand, as well as Red Label Fully Cooked Authentically Crispy Bone-in Chicken Wing Sections, both of which are designed to save cooking time.

