As demand for gluten-free offerings grows, Tyson Foodservice brings to market Gluten Free Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Tenderloins. The product is designed to replicate the taste and texture customers expect from traditional breaded chicken tenderloins, but without the top nine food allergens, including gluten. The fully cooked tenderloins can help operators reduce back-of-house labor and ensure consistent quality and food safety, according to the company. Through March 31, 2025, operators can take advantage of a rebate where they can save up to $500 when purchasing Tyson Gluten Free Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Tenderloins.