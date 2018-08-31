New from Tyson Foods, the latest addition to its Tyson Red Label line are wings made specifically for convenience stores. Tyson Red Label Wings make it even easier for c-store retailers to offer an on-the-go version of a popular item — its jumbo-sized bone-in wings, a meatier and juicier wing, according to the company. The bone-in wings are available in Golden Crispy, Hot ‘N Spicy, Applewood Smoked and Oven Roasted Starch Coated varieties. In addition, boneless wings are available in Hot ‘N Spicy, Applewood Smoked and Oven Roasted Starch Coated varieties.