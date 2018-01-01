Uberall Locator + Pages

Uberall, a location marketing solution for businesses, updated its Locator products. With its elevated Locator + Pages, businesses get complete, user-friendly, customizable maps of their physical locations, while enhanced Locator + Pages ensure optimized and relevant, per-location landing pages. Locator + Pages can boost a business' SEO and findability online, which can in turn increase foot traffic and grow revenue. In addition, Uberall’s new Locator plug-and-play product, that's easily added to any website, makes it easy for consumers to find a company’s nearest location or store on an easy-to-read map. The latest update to Locator optimizes mobile responsiveness to enhance the on-the-go experience and delivers more branding and personalization opportunities. Uberall builds individual landing pages for every location under a brand. Each page is customized for each location, with operating hours, upcoming events, contact information, offers, customized products offerings and more. With the latest update, each page is also indexed across Google.