Unicorn Glitter Berry Baby Bottle Pop

Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Co. Inc., introduces a new variety to its Baby Bottle Pop line: Unicorn Glitter Berry. Delivering a sweet red berry taste, the lollipop features a wildly twisted pink and purple swirl design for consumers to dip into the glittery candy powder. Unicorn Glitter Berry joins the Baby Bottle Pop family alongside the brand's four classic flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Berry Blast and Watermelon. Unicorn Glitter Berry is slated to hit shelves nationwide in January.