Uptime Sugar-Free Energy Drinks

Uptime, a line of premium, better-for-you energy drinks, introduces two new sugar-free varieties: Blueberry Pomegranate and Mango Pineapple. These new additions were selected based on flavor trends and consumer preferences. Both new varieties offer a refreshing burst of flavor, along with comfortable, sustainable energy, according to the maker. All Uptime energy drinks feature a proprietary blend of ingredients that are non-GMO and free of gluten and sodium. The new flavors will arrive on shelves in February.