Van Holten’s Chamoy Pickle-In-A-Pouch

Van Holten’s is making its Chamoy flavor available in single- serve Pickle-In-A-Pouch packaging, in addition to its previously introduced 30-count barrel. Chamoy is a popular condiment in Mexico made from pickled fruit, chilis and lime, featuring salty, sour, fruity and mild spice flavors. The Stripes convenience store chain will be the first major retailer to offer the product, according to the supplier. In November, the Chamoy barrel will be made available as a foodservice offering in 200 Stripes stores in South Texas.