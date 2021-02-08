Van's Kitchen Chili Lime Chicken Egg Rolls

Van's Kitchen unveils a new variety in its signature line: Chili Lime Chicken Egg Rolls. The product blends the familiarity of traditional Asian fusion with zesty and explosive ingredients for the brand's most mouth-watering egg roll yet, according to the maker. The new Chili Lime Chicken Egg Rolls are available in a four-pack. They feature white meat chicken, fresh thinly sliced cabbage, sweet carrots and aromatic onions with zesty chili lime seasoning in a crispy, crunchy wrapper.