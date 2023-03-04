VAST Gondola System

ImageWorks Display unveils its latest merchandising solution, VAST. The gondola system has been designed from the ground up to meet the demands of modern retail. Custom uprights accommodate integrated electronics, allowing for shelving and headers to be illuminated with various lighting and digital signage options. Additionally, the system's durable framework can accommodate a range of manufacturer shelving, making it ideal for any retail environment. The system comes with shelf markers that provide visual reference for easy planogram resets. This feature saves time and effort, while also ensuring the displays always look their best, according to the company.