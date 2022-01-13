Vector F Series Multi-Cook Oven Gas Option

Alto-Shaam is offering a new gas-powered option for its award-winning Vector F Series Multi-Cook Ovens. Capable of cooking a wide variety of food to "an exceptionally high standard," the full-size Vector F models are designed for foodservice operations where a high volume of consistently high-quality food is required, according to the company. With three or four independent ovens in one, operators can control the temperature, fan speed and cook time in each individual oven chamber, and simultaneously cook a variety of menu items with no flavor transfer.