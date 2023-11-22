Veeder-Root Biofuel Blending System

Veeder-Root, in collaboration with Total Meter Services, presents the Biofuel Blending System (BBS), an in-line solution that utilizes the same technology as the company's Additive Injection System and is designed specifically for retail locations. According to the company, the BBS ensures consistent and precise blending of biofuels, meeting the demands of environmentally conscious fuel retailers and customers. The BBS boasts a compact footprint and has flexible installation options which allow for both aboveground and underground placement. The system can also integrate with existing hardware at the site, including with Veeder-Root's TLS Automatic Tank Gauges and Red Jacket Submersible Turbine Pumps, and does not need secondary pumps or variable speed drives to achieve blending performance.