Veeder-Root Liquid Level Measuring Sensors

Fuel management and environmental systems technology provider Veeder-Root adds Liquid Level Measuring Sensors to its portfolio. They offer simple detection and remote monitoring in aboveground storage tanks, suitable for commercial and industrial applications. A remote dashboard provides information such as inventory levels, delivery alerts and fill alerts. The sensors are available as either ultrasonic or radar-based systems, and are intended for easy installation in existing riser openings or directly onto plastic tanks without the need for a riser. The line is CE Conformance and ROHS compliant and comes with a one-year warranty.