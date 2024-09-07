 Skip to main content

Veeder-Root Liquid Level Measuring Sensors

A remote dashboard provides information such as inventory levels, delivery alerts and fill alerts.
Logo for Veeder-Root
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Fuel management and environmental systems technology provider Veeder-Root adds Liquid Level Measuring Sensors to its portfolio. They offer simple detection and remote monitoring in aboveground storage tanks, suitable for commercial and industrial applications. A remote dashboard provides information such as inventory levels, delivery alerts and fill alerts. The sensors are available as either ultrasonic or radar-based systems, and are intended for easy installation in existing riser openings or directly onto plastic tanks without the need for a riser. The line is CE Conformance and ROHS compliant and comes with a one-year warranty.  

Other Popular Products

Veeder-Root Liquid Level Measuring Sensors

Logo for Veeder-Root

smoodi New Flavors

smoodi new protein flavors

Make a floor safety fashion statement!

New Pig Floor Mat

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds