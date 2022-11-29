Veggies Made Great Individually Wrapped Products

Veggies Made Great now offers individually wrapped muffins and two-pack frittatas that ship frozen and are designed to go from the freezer to microwave to warmer. Individually wrapped sweet muffin offerings include a Double Chocolate Muffin (made with zucchini and carrots), Blueberry Oat Muffin (made with zucchini and carrots), Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin (made with zucchini), and Keto Friendly Cinnamon Roll Muffin (made with zucchini and carrots). Individually wrapped two-pack savory frittatas include Plant-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese Frittata (made with Beyond Meat Sausage Crumbles, cauliflower and onion), Plant-Based Bacon, Egg & Cheese Frittata (made with cauliflower and onion), Mushroom & Three Cheese Egg White Frittata (made with mushroom, cauliflower and kale), and Spinach Egg White Frittata (made with spinach, tomato, onion and bell pepper). Veggies Made Great also recently introduced a line of Stuffed Cauliflower Bites.