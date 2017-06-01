Verifone Drive-Thru Food Ordering Solution

Verifone, a global provider of payment and commerce solutions, is focusing on the foodservice industry at convenience stores and enhancing its convenience foodservice offering. The enhanced offering will now enable drive-thru food ordering service, letting customers customize their order and then tracking that order from the point of order, to the kitchen, to the final delivery. Food configuration will be a part of Verifone’s Commander Site Controller, a single-site management software platform that supports all petroleum and card brands both at the gas pump and inside the convenience store with payment technology. It incorporates the latest Conexxus mobile standard-based API to streamline fuels and convenience store retailers’ ability to support mobile payment apps, while offering loyalty schemes, improving business processes, reducing costs, and increasing productivity.