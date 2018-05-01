Verifone Engage V400c

To meet market demand for easy-to-use, smart, touchscreen experiences at the point-of-sale, Verifone released the Engage V400c, the first touchscreen countertop solution in the Engage family. Enhancing the Engage line of countertop solutions and PIN pads, this new offering is ideal for any small to midsized business in a variety of environments, such as retail, hospitality, convenience store, drugstore and casual restaurant, according to the company. The Engage V400c offers the following key features: single cable connection for easier handling and less clutter; Bluetooth 4.2 with BLE to support beacons and personalized content; and best-in-class PCI 5.x and SRED security standards. As with all Verifone Engage devices, the Engage V400c is designed for Verifone Connect, an integrated global product that empowers merchants to better manage their businesses with next-generation software and services.