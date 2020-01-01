Veritas Farms CBD In-Store Product Displays

Veritas Farms Inc. created three new in-store displays for retailers to carry its Full Spectrum CBD Infused product line. The first display is for the Veritas Farms core product line; the second display is for the recently introduced Veritas Pet line; and the third is for the Veritas Beauty line. The prepacked displays come with three units per SKU for an affordable entry price for the retailer, according to the company. Keeping both big chain stores and independent retail operations in mind, the corrugated displays are manufactured to fit any retail situation, such as a floor display or a sidekick addition to regular shelving.