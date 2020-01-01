Vibenomics Audio Out-of-Home Advertising Marketplace

Vibenomics launched the Convenience Store Audio Out-of-Home Advertising Marketplace, which provides a share of revenue to convenience store operators for each campaign that runs in their locations while relieving the cost of selling and managing ads, which is handled by Vibenomics. The platform gives c-store operators the ability to generate profit, and an opportunity to offset the traditional cost of business music licensing. The technology that powers the platform enables brands to target the precise audience profile, behaviors and locations to maximize conversions. Advertisers can choose to provide their own creative assets or utilize Vibenomics' full-service sonic branding studio to produce custom audio spots.