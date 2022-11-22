Standard AI introduced new additions to its core autonomous checkout platform that offer retailers and convenience stores the ability to understand and transform shopper behavior and in-store operations from a new lens. Sold collectively as Vision OS^, the platform has been enhanced by the addition of two new tools — Mission Control and Insights. Mission Control is an app-based dashboard that helps in-store teams better manage the operations and the shopper experience. Insights was developed to provide unprecedented views into shopper behavior and operational performance, revealing insights and revenue opportunities never before possible, according to the company. Vision OS^ is composed of three components in one: Standard Checkout, Mission Control and Insights.