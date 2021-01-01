Press enter to search
Close search

Vita Coco Boosted

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Vita Coco Boosted

The energy drink combines the superpower benefits of coconut water and MCT oil.
Vita Coco Boosted

Vita Coco Boosted is a grab-and-go energy and nutrition beverage that combines the superpower benefits of coconut water and MCT oil. Available in three café-inspired flavors — vanilla latte, coconut chocolate, and chai — Vita Coco Boosted aims to provide a natural kick of energy without any crash to give the brain and body the proper fuel throughout the entire day. The new beverage line provides energy without a large list of artificial ingredients and sweeteners: it delivers 40 milligrams of caffeine from tea for natural energy without the crash or jitters; B vitamins for an added boost, supporting overall wellbeing with additional energy and mental clarity; and electrolytes from coconut water to keep consumers hydrated and replenished, unlike other caffeinated beverages.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Tres Picosos

Tres Picosos Authentic Mexican Burritos
Whozeewhatzit Bar

Whozeewhatzit Bar