Vita Coco Boosted is a grab-and-go energy and nutrition beverage that combines the superpower benefits of coconut water and MCT oil. Available in three café-inspired flavors — vanilla latte, coconut chocolate, and chai — Vita Coco Boosted aims to provide a natural kick of energy without any crash to give the brain and body the proper fuel throughout the entire day. The new beverage line provides energy without a large list of artificial ingredients and sweeteners: it delivers 40 milligrams of caffeine from tea for natural energy without the crash or jitters; B vitamins for an added boost, supporting overall wellbeing with additional energy and mental clarity; and electrolytes from coconut water to keep consumers hydrated and replenished, unlike other caffeinated beverages.