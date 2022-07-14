07/14/2022
Vita Coco Coconut Juice
The brand's first juice offering comes in two bold flavors: Original with Pulp and Mango.
Vita Coco expands its beverage lineup with its first juice offering, Vita Coco Coconut Juice. Available in two bold flavors, Original with Pulp and Mango, Vita's Coconut Juice is gluten-free and non-GMO. The hydrating and nutritious beverage offers a refreshing blend of coconut water and a burst of tropical flavors. The Original with Pulp contains 10 grams of sugar and 50 calories per 8 fluid ounces. The Mango contains 17 grams of sugar and 80 calories per 8 fluid ounces. Both flavors come in 16.9-ounce aluminum cans at selected retailers.