Vita Coco expands its beverage lineup with its first juice offering, Vita Coco Coconut Juice. Available in two bold flavors, Original with Pulp and Mango, Vita's Coconut Juice is gluten-free and non-GMO. The hydrating and nutritious beverage offers a refreshing blend of coconut water and a burst of tropical flavors. The Original with Pulp contains 10 grams of sugar and 50 calories per 8 fluid ounces. The Mango contains 17 grams of sugar and 80 calories per 8 fluid ounces. Both flavors come in 16.9-ounce aluminum cans at selected retailers.