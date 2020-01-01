Press enter to search
Vital Farms Egg Bites

The product can be microwaved directly in its recyclable, BPA-free tray.

Vital Farms introduces its newest pasture-raised, ready-to-eat product: Egg Bites. One single-serve pack includes two gluten-free, 2.3-ounce bites that have 16-18 grams of protein each. Four unique flavor combinations are available: Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese; Roasted Red Pepper & Mozzarella Cheese; Uncured Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese; and Sun-Dried Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella Cheese. Egg Bites can be microwaved directly in their recyclable, BPA-free trays.

