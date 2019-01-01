vitaminwater fire & ice

The Coca-Cola Co. introduces vitaminwater fire and vitaminwater ice, which are the first 20-calorie vitaminwater offerings. Fortified with vitamins C and B, vitaminwater fire brings mild heat with a spicy watermelon lime taste featuring a touch of jalapeno and habanero flavors that create a slight tingling sensation. Vitaminwater ice brings a refreshing blast of blueberry and lavender that delivers a cooling effect. A fully integrated marketing program, including a sweepstakes, experiential sampling tour, TV commercial debuting in April and an in-store merchandising campaign, will support the launch.