Vitaminwater New Varieties

Twenty-five years after first coming to the market, vitaminwater is hitting stores with an increase of nutrition from vitamins and electrolytes for its rainbow of flavors. The beverage brand now offers a range of 12 innovative and harder-working hydrating solutions with nutrients to address real human needs, such as eye and gut health. Two new varieties are joining the line: Gutsy is watermelon peach flavored and has 5 grams of prebiotic fiber that aids in digestion to help support gut health. Look is blueberry hibiscus flavored and contains Vitamin A and lutein to support eye health.