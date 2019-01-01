VIVE Limited-Edition Tailgate Variety Pack

VIVE, the official hard seltzer of the National Football League's Cincinnati Bengals, released a limited-edition Tailgate Variety Pack in time for the start of the 2019 football season. The pack offers four new varieties: Blood Orange, Cherry, Peach and Black Raspberry. Each 12-ounce slim can has a 5 percent ABV, is gluten free, and just 100 calories and two grams of carbs. Consumers can find the limited-edition VIVE Tailgate Variety Pack at retailers throughout northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati area. VIVE Blood Orange and Mango also will be sold at Paul Brown Stadium all season long.