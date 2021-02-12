VM Express Analytics Platform

VideoMining's new platform, VM Express, is designed for rapid in-store testing and shopper research. The prescriptive analytics platform utilizes advanced sensing and artificial intelligence to enable consumer packaged goods retailers and manufacturers to quickly uncover opportunities for improving shopper conversion, or evaluate the effectiveness of innovations. VideoMining's proprietary IoT sensors combine an active camera with a wireless connection to enable easy installation in any site with a limited footprint. These sensors power the company's cloud-based data fusion and delivery process, generating prescriptive insights.