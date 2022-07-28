07/28/2022
Vollrath Co. FlexVent
The innovation eliminates the need for bulky exhaust hoods and increases flexibility for presentation cooking.
Vollrath introduced FlexVent, a versatile cooking slide-in featuring a downdraft vent system and fire suppression. The self-contained FlexVent accommodates a variety of electrical cooking equipment, including induction ranges, griddles, sandwich presses, and fryers, that can be easily interchanged. The included shelf is adjustable to fulfill a variety of height requirements that suit different equipment, ergonomic needs, and health code requirements.