Vollrath Expanded Safety Guard Offering

Vollrath Co. expanded its safety guard offering to include mobile and table guards with durable and lightweight acrylic panels that help shield against airborne contaminants and promote social distancing. The mobile guards can be used for all areas where social distancing needs to be addressed. They come in a variety of styles and feature a sturdy acrylic panel with or without a passthrough for transactions. All styles are available in 35.5 inches wide, 30 inches wide or 23.5 inches wide. The table guards are ideal to enhance safety when social distancing is required around a table in places such as restaurants. Constructed from clear acrylic with a two-piece design that's easy to assemble, they provide unobstructed visibility and are durable and professional-looking. The table-guard panels are available in 60 inches wide or 48 inches wide.