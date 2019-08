VOSS added Strawberry Ginger and Raspberry Rose varieties to its Flavored Sparkling Water lineup. They join existing flavors: Tangerine Lemongrass, Lime Mint, and Lemon Cucumber. Made from ultra-pure VOSS water, VOSS Flavored Sparkling Waters are all natural, and have zero calories and no sugar. They come in single 330-milliliter PET glass bottles and four-packs.