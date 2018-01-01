The VP Racing Fuels Tank Guardian diesel contamination prevention system includes a “Tank Snake” water absorber that is paired with the company’s specifically designed “Diesel Armor” fuel conditioner additive. The Tank Snake is designed to quickly remove water, salt water, DEF or antifreeze from the bottom of storage diesel fuel tanks. It’s available in a variety of sizes to fit any size tank. Once the water has been removed, diesel fuel can be treated with VP’s Diesel Armor fuel conditioner to ensure ongoing optimum performance, according to the company.