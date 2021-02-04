Vuse Alto Four-Pod Packs

Vapor brand Vuse announced the national expansion of its Vuse Alto Golden Tobacco 5 percent and Alto Menthol 5 percent four-pod packs. It is also nationally launching Vuse Alto Golden Tobacco 2.4 percent and Alto Menthol 2.4 percent four-pod packs. These packs provide adult vapor consumers with three Vuse Alto configuration options as they can now choose from single-pod, two-pod or four-pod packs. According to the brand, the national availability of its four-pod packs now gives Vuse the most expansive portfolio of choice for adult vapor consumers with three flavors, available in three nicotine strengths across three configuration formats, and many options for device customization with a range of device colors, wraps and engraving options.