Diebold Nixdorf introduces the Vynamic Retail Platform, a cloud-native platform that is based on an API-first design software environment to offer connected, flexible and efficient shopping experiences across all channels and touchpoints. By building in the cloud from the start and focusing on API integration as a core capability, the platform is more modular, more available and more open than other software platforms, according to the company. The Vynamic Retail Platform offers modular microservices that can be deployed individually or used together, giving the retailer an end-to-end management solution. Functionalities included in the platform include checkout, loyalty, retail management, and compliance. Each module can be hosted in the cloud or run in the store through embedded Edge technology with Vynamic-as-a-Service.