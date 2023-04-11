Walmart Plans Coast-to-Coast EV Charging Network by 2030

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. plans to build out its electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations both at its titular stores and Sam's Club locations to create a coast-to-coast charging network by 2030.

With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90 percent of Americans, the company believes it is uniquely positioned to deliver convenient charging options that will help make the conversion of EVs possible in all living areas, urban or rural.

"Our goal is to meet the needs of customers and members where they live and open the road to those driving across the country," said Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president of energy transformation at Walmart. "Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won't be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed."

Walmart joins a growing list of other convenience store and travel center chains in investing heavily in its charging network. 7-Eleven Inc., Wawa Inc., Love's Travel Stops and TravelCenters of America Inc. have all either already started installing stations at their locations or announced plans to build in 2023.

The plan also follows up on Walmart's previously announced investments in other technological innovations, such as in-store automation and next-generation supply chain management.

The current EV expansion would build on the company's pre-existing network of 1,300 fast-charging stations at more than 280 U.S. facilities. Walmart has announced plans to achieve zero emissions across its store and fulfillment chains by 2040, with many orders already being delivered via EVs.

Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 Walmart stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Bentonville-based Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide.