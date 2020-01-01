Warheads Bubble Gum & Candy

Ford Gum teamed up with Impact Confections and its Warheads brand to produce a new line of bubble gum and candy products. The partnership brings the Warheads experience to other candy forms. Launching this summer, the line includes: a five-ball tube of gumballs in classic Warheads sour flavors Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Green Apple, Watermelon and Orange; and a Sour Watermelon Squeeze Candy. The gumballs have a suggested retail price (SRP) of 49 cents, while the Squeeze Candy has an SRP of $1.49. Both products are made in the United States.