Van Holten's, maker of the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch, expands its licensed product line with Warheads, the "Extreme Sour" candy brand from Impact Confections. Available for order now, the Warheads Pickle-In-A-Pouch comes in a 12-count display case and has a two-year shelf life. Additionally, the new product offers customers an interactive experience on social media, with the hashtag #sourpicklechallenge intended to engage consumers around the world.