12/07/2023
Watchfire 16" Price Watcher
Watchfire Signs introduces its newest LED convenience store signage product, the 16" Price Watcher. Available in red, green, white and amber, these signs offer a vibrant fuel price display that can be changed efficiently and safely, day or night, according to the company. The 16" Price Watcher enables c-store operators to advertise unleaded, diesel or E85 fuel prices with the touch of a button. An optional point-of-sale capability lets operators instantly sync signs with in-store pricing and control prices in multiple locations at one time. The plug-and-play solution offers quick and easy installations or upgrades.