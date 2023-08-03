Wawa Celebrates Back to School in Florida

WAWA, Pa. — The Cheers to Classrooms celebration has returned to Wawa Inc. for the month of August.

Through Aug. 31, teachers and school administrators in Florida can receive a free any size hot coffee or fountain beverage in recognition of those who educate, guide and inspire children across the Sunshine State. To receive the offer, faculty need to simply share that they work at a school at the register.

Additionally, Wawa has designated a $25,000 chainwide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area through a partnership with Donors Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies and support. Teachers can submit a project to the website, and those schools that meet Wawa's funding criteria could receive matching funds.

"Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community," said Robert Yeatts, senior director of store operations, Wawa. "Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do."

The c-store retailer has also expanded the other ways it supports the communities in which it operates. Wawa recently launched a Coffee and Care Cart for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Middleman Family Pavilion, providing free beverages to families whose children are undergoing medical treatment. Additionally, on July 24, the retailer celebrated the NACS Foundation's 24/7 Day by providing free coffees to first responders and helping to raise funds for the American Red Cross.

Wawa will launch its Cheers to Classrooms initiative in its Mid-Atlantic operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., in September.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The company has also broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama — Wawa's first forays into those states. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Wawa is No. 7 on the2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.