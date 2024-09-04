Wawa Continues 'Cheers to Classrooms' Promotion

"As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we're delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of September," said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations, Wawa. "We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community."

This marks the fourth year of Wawa's "Cheers to the Classrooms" celebration, which launched in 2021.

Wawa previously held "Cheers to Classrooms" giveaways in all Florida and Alabama c-stores from Aug. 5 through Aug. 18. And soon, teachers in other states will be able to take advantage of the promotion as Wawa is in the process of expanding to several new markets. In the past few months, the retailer broke ground on its first c-stores in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The company also broke ground on its first store in West Virginia on Aug. 14 in Inwood.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.