Wawa Continues to Expand Its C-store Presence in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wawa continued its push into the nation's capital with the Dec. 20 opening of its second store in the district.

The latest Washington, D.C. store is located at 1222 Wisconsin Ave., NW in the Georgetown neighborhood

"We are thrilled to continue spreading our wings into the Washington, D.C. market and to fulfill the lives of more customers and communities than ever before with our second store in the district," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president and CEO. "We look forward to serving the wonderful Georgetown community and are excited about continuing our expansion in D.C. well into the future."

The new store's beverage menu features the Bulldog Double Shot, a hot and iced latte with sweet and salted caramel; a double shot of espresso; whipped cream; and blue and silver sprinkles. Named in honor of nearby Georgetown University, it will only be available for the first three months after the grand opening.

Wawa is also giving away any size coffee free through Dec. 23 in honor of the grand opening.

Other store highlights include unique interior store design features and Wawa's signature foods and specialty beverages. The store will offer delivery through GrubHub and Uber Eats starting in the first quarter of 2019.

Another Washington, D.C. Wawa store is scheduled to open in Tenleytown in the first half of 2019.

The convenience retailer welcomed customers at its first Washington, D.C. location in December 2017. Measuring 9,200 square feet, the c-store at 1111 19th Street NW was also the largest Wawa to date, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

However, the retailer went even bigger earlier this month with its latest Philadelphia store. That 11,500-square-foot location opened on Dec. 14. To take a look inside the Wawa located in Philadelphia's historic Independence Mall, click here.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 800 convenience stores, with 600-plus selling gas. Its network is spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.