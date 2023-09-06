Wawa Fuels School Staff With Back-to-School Coffee Promotion

WAWA, Pa. —Wawa Inc. is going back to school with the return of its monthlong "Cheers to Classrooms" celebration. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, the convenience store retailer will recognize teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children with free beverages and donations.

All day, every day, all month, teachers and school administrators in Mid-Atlantic states — including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. — can enjoy a free hot coffee in any size. Members of the faculty simply need to share that they work at a school when they go to the cash register to receive the offer.

[Read more: Wawa Celebrates Back to School in Florida]

Wawa also designated a $50,000 chainwide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area through a partnership with Donors Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support.

Teachers can submit a project at www.donorshcoose.org, and schools that meet Wawa's funding criteria could receive matching funds.

"Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community," said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations at Wawa. "Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do!"

This marks the third year of Wawa's "Cheers to the Classrooms" celebration, which launched in 2021.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The company has also broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama — Wawa's first forays into those states. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Wawa is No. 7 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.