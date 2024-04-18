Wawa Lands Among Yelp's Fastest-Growing Brands

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc.'s foodservice program continues to generate buzz both inside and outside the convenience store industry.

Yelp Inc., which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, recently named Wawa the No. 5 on its first-ever list of the 50 fastest-growing brands. The list recognizes companies that have successfully executed growth strategies over the last year.

The c-store chain was also classified as a "challenger brand," which Yelp defines as businesses that are not market leaders but aim to compete by disrupting their industry.

