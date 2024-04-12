Wawa Offers Coffee Deal to Celebrate 60 Years

Wawa opened its first store in Folsom, Pa., on April 16, 1964. Over the course of its 60th year, the company plans to open more than 70 new convenience stores. This growth includes expanding its footprint into Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina for the first time.

"As we celebrate this momentous 60th anniversary milestone, we want to thank our customers and associates for creating the unforgettable connections that have propelled us through the years and have allowed us to continue to go beyond filling orders, to fulfilling lives every day," said Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. "On April 16, we invite our customers to celebrate our history and our future, and toast with us as we celebrate the countless day-brightening moments that we have had together through the years."

Chainwide Wawa Day activities will include:

Free hot coffee, chainwide: Wawa will give away close to 1.5 million free cups of any-size hot coffee for all customers, chainwide, all day in vintage cups that reflect designs through the decades.

Wawa will give away close to 1.5 million free cups of any-size hot coffee for all customers, chainwide, all day in vintage cups that reflect designs through the decades.

All 1,000-plus convenience stores across Wawa's chain will select a "Day Brightening" customer that is near and dear to the store team and present them with a special Day Brightener sash, mug and a week's worth of coffee.

This Wawa Day, the company will thank its customers for enabling it to reach this tremendous milestone and share plans for future expansion.

Stores will feature vintage décor, cups, hoagie paper and offer special tumblers for sale. Additionally, customers will enjoy special 60-cent promotions, including a special 60-cent birthday cake doughnut as well as teas, juices and lemonade.

In April 2014, Wawa celebrated its 50th anniversary with the launch of The Wawa Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to encompass most of Wawa's charitable giving. Throughout the years, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have contributed more than $160 million to causes related to health, hunger and everyday heroes.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.