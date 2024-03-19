Wawa Sets Opening Day for First Alabama Store

"We can't wait to open our doors to our new Alabama friends and neighbors and are excited for the chance to offer our new customers our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience," said Wawa Senior Director of Store Operations Robert Yeatts in a company statement. "As each location opens, we will further solidify our commitment to providing the community with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner."

The new stores in Alabama continue Wawa's expansion streak since it announced plans to double the company's footprint throughout the 2020s. In addition to new locations in the Cotton State, the company is set to open eight locations in North Carolina this year. Wawa has also already broken ground on its first two stores in Georgia, with openings planned for late 2024.

Overall, the c-store operator has plans to open at least 70 new stores through the end of the year.

The Fairhope store is located at 18968 Greeno Road, near Fairhope High School. The Mobile and Robertsdale locations will be situated at 7095 Cottage Hill Road and 21022 Ala. 59, respectively.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa is a privately held, family-owned chain of more than 1,040 convenience stores currently operating in six states and Washington, D.C.